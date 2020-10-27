Giuliana Rancic's Gift Guide Will Make You the Star of the Holiday Season

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ladies, don't be afraid to treat yourself this holiday season!

With less than two months to go until Christmas, it's time to start thinking about gift giving and finding the perfect present for the gal pal in your life. Fortunately, Giuliana Rancic is here to help!

The red carpet pro and HSN designer is sharing her gift picks for E! News exclusively. And whether you're looking for a fabulous robe, comfy throw or cozy cardigan, Giuliana has something to make the season bright.

"I am looking forward to the simple things this holiday like being with my family and having fun together while enjoying my mom's delicious home cooking...all while making beautiful memories together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I think this is an extra special time for most people because for many of us we have not spent as much time this past year as we usually do with our loved ones so this holiday is an extra special time for many."