See Harry Styles' Dreamy European Vacation In “Golden” Music Video

Harry Styles is stripping down for love.

On Oct. 26, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer released the music video for his song "Golden" and it's the ultimate visual of a European dream.

The picturesque video begins with the star singing as he runs through an empty highway tunnel and countryside road. Then, he drives a vintage car and takes a swim in a lagoon.

In some shots, Harry is seen in a turquoise blazer and patterned collar shirt paired with bell bottom pants. In others, he is caught in a barely buttoned white top and tan shorts, but ultimately, the star ditched the shirts altogether as he posed in front of a colorful body of water, exposing his heavily tattooed upper half.

"Golden, golden, golden / As I open my eyes / Hold it, focus, hoping / Take me back to the light," he sings. "I know you were way too bright for me / I'm hopeless, broken / So you wait for me in the sky Browns my skin just right."