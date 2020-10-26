YOUR MONDAY CHEAT SHEET

Sasha Obama Proves She’s Living Her Best Life in Viral TikTok

In a since-deleted TikTok, Sasha Obama and her friend were seen rapping along to Moneyybagg Yo's "Said Sum"—and the Internet is going wild.

What has Sasha Obama been up to since her dad, former President Barack Obama, left the White House? She's hanging with her girls on TikTok, of course. 

On Oct. 25, the 19-year-old set Twitter ablaze when she appeared in a TikTok video with one of her friends. The girls were seen lip-syncing along to Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" remix featuring female rap duo City Girls, a.k.a JT and Yung Miami.

After J.T. saw the clip, she retweeted the video alongside the heart-eyed cat emoji. Soon, the viral moment began trending on the platform, with fans stanning the 19-year-old former first daughter.

"Sasha Obama would be famous even if her dad wasn't Barack," wrote one Twitter user. "We honor her always," 

Added another, "Seeing that video of Sasha Obama on tiktok rappin City Girls just really warmed my heart."

Although the video was super fun—and PG rated—, it was quickly deleted from TikTok.

Outside of making memories with her closest friends, Sasha is currently a sophomore at the University of Michigan. The teen also gave a rare interview in her mother, Michelle Obama's, Netflix documentary Becoming, which was released on the platform earlier this year. Sasha praised the former FLOTUS on following her dreams and creating space for herself. 

"I'm excited for her to be proud of what she's done," she said. "Because I think that that's the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves."

Though Sasha tends to keep a low profile, enjoying her private life, this small gem certainly is enough to satisfy fans.

