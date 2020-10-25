Lily Allen Reveals That She Wants Kids With Husband David Harbour

Related : Lily Allen & David Harbour's Las Vegas Wedding

The idea of having kids with new husband David Harbour really makes Lily Allen smile.

The singer shares daughters Ethel, 8, and Marnie, 7, with ex-husband Sam Cooper. When asked about any plans to expand her family, she told The Sunday Times it's certainly in the cards.

"I think so. Especially now Marnie's getting so big," Lily explained to the outlet. "It's like, 'No, my babies!'"

While Lily and the Stranger Things star may welcome children one day, the "Alfie" singer said there's a reason she may hold off for a bit.

"I'm in a really good place," Lily, who is open about her mental health struggles, shared. "I don't know if I'd mess with my hormones, at this particular point."

She does, however, "miss little terrors running around the house," she joked in the interview.

Lily and David met on the exclusive dating app Raya in 2019. The couple sparked engagement rumors when Lily was spotted wearing a ring on that finger.