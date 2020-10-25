Russell Wilson's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Ciara Will Make You Believe in Love

Russell Wilson knows how to honor his queen.
On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gushed over wife Ciara on her 35th birthday. Russell posted a pic on Instagram of the "Level Up" singer hugging their daughter Sienna, 3, and her son Future Wilburn, 6, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.
"My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent," Russell wrote in the caption. "You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that... the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear."
Russell concluded the caption with, "We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. Happy Birthday Babylove!"
Russell and Ciara married in 2016. They also share son Win, 3 months.
Prior to Ciara's birthday post, the athlete recently shared a sweet pic of the family to Instagram in September.
"MY ALL," Russell captioned the pic, which included newborn baby Win.
Earlier this year, Russell teased that he wants more babies with Ciara.
In a video posted to Instagram in September of Russell holding baby Win, Russell told his wife, "We're going to have more of these little things."
Ciara, however, seemed like she wanted a break!
"OK, sit down," she told her husband.