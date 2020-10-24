Kelly Clarkson Gives Fan Refreshingly Honest Dating Advice Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Related : Kelly Clarkson Describes Divorce As the "Worst Thing Ever"

Kelly Clarkson is keeping it real when it comes to love.

In a clip from the Oct. 22 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer was tasked with giving one of her fans on Twitter some romantic advice.

In a tweet that appeared on the show, the fan explained, "My crush only uses Instagram to message me and he sends me heart eyes emojis. He hasn't asked for my number. How do I convince him to take our relationship to the next level and actually text?"

Kelly's guests Marlon Wayans and Cleo Wade weighed in on the situation.

"I'm old fashioned, I think a man should court you," explained Marlon, who appeared on the show virtually. "If he's serious, he'll ask you on a date, he'll take you on a nice date and he'll chase you. Play hard to get, and watch him chase. If he doesn't chase, let him go. You're the gift, not him."

Cleo, who appeared in the studio with Kelly, added, "If it was one of my girlfriends, I'd probably be like, 'Well, take Instagram off your phone for a week and tell him you're doing it so if he wants to get in touch with you he can text you. If he's interested in you that way, you'll know by then."