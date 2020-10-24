Kate Gosselin Is Selling Her Pennsylvania Home for $1.2 Million

Kate Gosselin wants a change of scenery.

After inviting millions of TV viewers into her home across the span of 15 years, the reality TV personality is looking to sell the 23-acre Pennsylvania property that helped shape her and her family's stardom.

Kate recently listed the 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom estate for $1.299 million, a small bump from the $1.1 million she and ex-husband Jon Gosselin initially spent for the home in 2008.

The 7,591-square-foot residence is where the former couple raised their twins, Cara and Mady, now 20 years old, and sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden, who celebrated their 16th birthdays in May.

After Kate filed for divorce from husband of a decade of marriage in 2009, Jon temporarily relocated to New York City while she and the kids stayed put as part of their divorce settlement.

TLC cameras followed a newly divorced Kate as Jon & Kate Plus 8 spun off to Kate Plus 8, which ended in 2017, and again for last year's series, Kate Plus Date.