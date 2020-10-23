Justin Bieber Introduces the New Him in His Intimate Documentary Special

In a sneak peek of his emotional new documentary special, Justin Bieber revealed that at one point in his life, he questioned if the pain he felt would "ever go away."
In the YouTube's Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the singer—who has long been open about his struggles with mental health—shared that he finally came to a place of peace.
"There's a lot more confidence in my relationships," he explained, before adding: "Now, I just have hope in my relationship with God."
In the clip, Justin reflected on the cancellation of his Changes tour, which was set to kickoff shortly before the coronavirus hit.
While quarantine came with some challenges, he called the time he got to spend with wife Hailey Bieber—who he married in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 before the two had a bigger, star-studded wedding the following year—"a beautiful thing."
He explained that being forced to take time off from work meant he and Hailey could "take a step back and focus on each other."
The "Sorry" singer also said that he took the time to create a new album in quarantine.
"I want to make content that will inspire, and make people happy," Justin explained in the doc. "Real secure people add value to people. They uplift people, lead with love. I could have avoided a lot of pain."
Also making an appearance in the new documentary special is manager Scooter Braun, who has worked with the star since he was a teenager.
"This is a wild, wild ride," Scooter tells Justin, "And I'm happy to be doing it with you guys."
The YouTube special follows the 2020 series Justin Bieber: Seasons, which chronicled the superstar's music process and revealed intimate looks at several personal moments, like his wedding to Hailey.
It also provided a raw look at Justin's battle with addiction and the struggles of growing up in the spotlight.
"I started valuing the wrong things in this business, because there was things dangling in front of me," he said in Seasons, referring to a dark time in his life. "If I get this, I'll be happy. If I do this, I'll be happy. These are things that I think a lot of people with secure households learn at a young age. I never heard that security in a family. I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and the accountability."
Justin's new documentary debuts on Oct. 30 on YouTube. Check out the trailer above!