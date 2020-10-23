Here's Why Ariana Grande Fans Think She Called Out Ex Pete Davidson in "Positions"

Ariana Grande may be grateful for her exes, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating that she called out former fiancé Pete Davidson in her latest bop.
On Oct. 22, Ariana dropped her new track "Positions," along with a very presidential music video. The song is speculated to be about Ariana's new romance with Dalton Gomez, who she went public with in Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U" in March.
While the video features a Commander-in-Chief version of Ari hanging out in the White House solo, fans couldn't help but notice that song may have name checked Pete.
"Heaven sent you to me," Ariana sings. "I'm just hoping I don't repeat history."
Ari lets the syllable "peat" hang on its own, making some fans think it was a wink and nod to the Saturday Night Live cast member.
"Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history," one fan wrote.
Another joked that Ari definitely didn't have to frame the lyrics like that, writing, "I don't re * long ass pause* peat (PETE) history."
The "7 rings" singer got engaged to Pete in June 2018 after a whirlwind relationship. Four months later, the duo split up, but not before Ari gushed over her would-be husband in a song off her album Sweetener. The track was aptly titled "pete davidson."
Clearly, the precedent was already set for Ariana to write about Pete in her music. She also named Pete in the titular track off her album thank u, next, along with a few other famous exes. On the song, she sang, "Even almost got married, and to Pete I'm so thankful."
Pete came under fire for calling out Ariana in his Netflix comedy special Alive From New York, which dropped in February 2020. He criticized the former Nickelodeon star for referencing their relationship in a cover story for Vogue, where she called their relationship a "distraction."
"My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of cover of Vogue magazine and just started s--ting on my ex," the King of Staten Island star explained to the crowd, referencing the controversy over Ariana's darkened skin tone on the cover. "Can you imagine if I did that s--t?"
Check out Ariana's new song above!