Oxygen's The Case Died With Her First Look: Dive Into the Tragic Case of Emilie Morris

The Case Died With Her is not just the title of Oxygen's latest true crime special, it's the reality for Emilie Morris' loved ones.

For this new two-hour special, which airs Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., legal commentator and former prosecutor Loni Coombs takes a closer look at the case of Emilie Morris. As seen in the exclusive trailer below, prosecutors brought charges against former high school track coach Jim Wilder for alleged sexually inappropriate behavior with Emilie back when she was a minor.

"We did something that wasn't right," the coach says in a taped conversation with Emilie. "But, you know I'm not a creeper."

Per a voice over in the just-released trailer, "it was very difficult for [Emilie] to finally tell somebody what had happened."

Emilie's mother Joan is heard saying, "He was an adult teacher and she was still a kid."

Still, per one interviewee in the trailer, Emilie was "ready to face it" and was "ready for justice to be served."