A New Reason to Smile: Inside Katy Perry's Blissful Life As a Mom

Related : Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Girl's Nursery

Katy Perry was scarcely four weeks into parenting when she began dropping some fireworks about motherhood.

Lest there be any confusion about the endless feedings and sleep deprivation that generally comprise maternity leave, Perry clarified on Twitter nearly a month after bringing daughter Daisy Dove Bloom into the world Aug. 26, "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job."

Deftly shutting down any illusions that the time off from any outside-the-home job is truly, you know, time off, she continued, "when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off...' she's coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol."

Continuing the role of parent-based activism that began when she and fiancé Orlando Bloom unveiled their new arrival through a UNICEF post, the longtime goodwill ambassadors pushing for worldwide access to quality healthcare, she urged her followers to "advocate for paid family leave." (And also to call their mothers "and tell her you love and appreciate her.")

Though, to be clear, she has no complaints. As she concluded in her mini Twitter spurt, "I love my job."