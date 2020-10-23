Bethenny Frankel Reveals If She'd Ever Return to The Real Housewives of New York City

Would Bethenny Frankel ever reclaim her apple?
The Real Housewives of New York City alum revealed if she'd consider returning to the Bravo series during her guest appearance on the Oct. 23 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"Being respectful of where I came from, I'm in a different place now," she said, "and I think that the opportunities that I'm getting and some of these interviews, for example, might not have happened if I were still on that show."
Frankel left RHONY after season 11. As fans may recall, the Skinnygirl founder was an original cast member but left after season three. She then came back for season seven and stayed on until her most recent departure.
"When you jump, you fly," Frankel said about her show exit. "I left a big financial paycheck there, but I knew that something amazing was going to happen and that the journey was just going to take me in a great place. So, I believe in the path, and this is where I am."
So, what has the star been up to these days? Frankel told Ellen DeGeneres she's been "so focused" on her relief work with her BStrong initiative, her new podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel, and her 10-year-old daughter Bryn, adding that she's "excited about what's happening now."
She also discussed her recent breakup with Paul Bernon. "I'm good," she said. "You know, not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with, you know, our lives, with, 'When are you getting engaged? When are you having a baby? When are you getting married?' And I've just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to end in a blue box and a bow."
"We have had a great, great relationship, and I'm really happy," Frankel continued. "And not everything has to happen badly. Some things just don't continue. And it's not negative; it's just life."
DeGeneres then decided to play matchmaker and have Frankel partake in a game of "Who'd You Rather?"
Watch the video to see which celebrity bachelor she picks.
