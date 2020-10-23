Victoria's Secret Holiday 2020 Campaign Is Here to Make You Feel Merry and Cozy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season to look and feel your best.
On Friday, Oct. 23, Victoria's Secret revealed their Holiday 2020 Campaign with a dynamic cast of models. From Barbara Palvin and Chanel Iman to Candice Swanepoel and Candice Huffine, your favorite runway stars were able to participate in safe photo shoots to help celebrate the start of the holiday season.
According to Victoria's Secret, the spirit of this year's campaign was centered around positivity, collaboration and the importance of celebrating individuality.
While the holidays may look a bit different this year, the retailer is committed to offering a mix of prints, soft textures and delicate details. And whether you're looking for comfy pajamas, fuzzy slippers, lush robes or lingerie, Victoria's Secret has the perfect gift for you.
So who's ready to shop? See what Barbara, Chanel and more supermodels love from the Victoria's Secret Holiday 2020 Collection.
Cozy Knit Crewneck & Jogger Set
When it's time to get cozy at home, Valentina Sampaio recommended this jogger set available in an assortment of colors including leopard.
Everything Travel Case
"I love to gift a good beauty bag to help organize all your beauty items," Barbara Palvin shared with E! News.
Shimmer Flannel Long PJ Set
"Shooting with VS for the new holiday campaign reminded me of why the holidays feel so good," Chanel Iman shared with E! News. "I can't wait to wear Victoria's Secret comfy PJ's and the many holiday must have pieces this season."
Logo Short Cozy Robe
"My favorite gift to give or get from Victoria's Secret are the cozy pajamas and slippers!" Daniela Pestova shared with E! News.
Lightly Lined Lace Shimmer Demi Bra
Valentina Sampaio recommended this bra that combines shimmering floral lace and sheer mesh.
Faux Fur Slides
Daniela Pestova loves to keep her feet warm and cozy thanks to the Victoria's Secret silky-smooth slippers with faux fur trim.
Flounce Satin Robe
"My favorite gifts from Victoria's Secret are the satin robes, Dream Angels bra and panties and the leopard pajama set!" Valentina Sampaio revealed to E! News.
We searched the web and found the best sales of the day. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!