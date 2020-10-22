Kylie Jenner Reveals the “Special” Meaning Behind Her and Travis Scott’s Matching Butterfly Tattoos

Related : How Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Co-Parenting Amid Coronavirus

In a new YouTube video posted Oct. 22, Kylie Jenner reflected on her favorite Halloween costumes, while also sharing the special symbol that connects her and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

In the video, Kylie reflected on the time she and Stormi dressed up like butterflies for the spooky holiday. As it turns out, it wasn't just a creative costume choice.

"When Travis and I first got together we got matching little butterfly tattoos," the makeup mogul explained. "So a butterfly is just a symbol of our relationship and Stormi, so it was really special to do the butterfly costume."

Kylie and Travis famously revealed the matching butterfly tattoos in 2017. Since then, Kylie and the "Highest In The Room" rapper have often sprinkled their lives with butterfly imagery.

Some examples? Kylie gave birth to her and Travis' daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans. After revealing her newborn to the world, Kylie shared that she decorated Stormi's nursery with butterflies. Prior to revealing Stormi's name, many fans were convinced the reality star had named her daughter after the insect.