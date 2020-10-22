Blake Lively's Tribute to Ryan Reynolds After Voting Is Guaranteed to Make You LOL

Blake Lively perfectly commemorated Ryan Reynolds' first time.
His first time voting in a United States presidential election, that is. As has become their style on social media, the married Hollywood pair typically do not shy away from poking fun at each other online. So, when it came time for Reynolds to cast his ballot—his first in a presidential race since the Vancouver-born star became a naturalized citizen—Lively did not miss out on the chance to turn it into a productive punchline.
"It was Ryan's first time," she captioned an Oct. 22 Instagram post. "He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend [sic]. #voteearly."
Meanwhile, the actor also celebrated the occasion over on his page with a post that, on a completely unrelated note, also made fans do a double take of Lively's shoes.
"This is my first time voting in America," he wrote. "I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly."
However, we're wondering if the star needs his memory jogged a bit. After all, back in October 2018, he shared a selfie with Lively featuring the caption, "What a birthday! I just smoked a huge bowl of early voting. #JustVoted @whenweallvote." So, while it's possible that this isn't entirely his first time voting in the United States, it is indeed his first ballot cast for an American presidential contender.
In the shoe department, Lively was barefoot in Reynolds' post, spurring fans to take a closer look at the shoes she appeared to magically have on in the pictures over on her page. It didn't take long for the mystery to be solved: She actually drew them in.
"@louboutinworld are you hiring?" the actress asked in her Instagram Story. "Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail. Impressive résumé upon request."
While we eagerly await Louboutin's job posting, take a look at more members of the celebrity voters club below!