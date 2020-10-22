The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Defend Their Long-Distance Marriage

Related : Rachel Lindsay Admits She's Too Busy to Plan Her Wedding

After a year of marriage, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are defending their long-distance relationship.

Rachel and Bryan fell in love on The Bachelorette in 2017. They got married in August 2019 at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico in front of a slew of Bachelor Nation guests, including Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian.

While Rachel is working on the West Coast as a TV and podcast host, Bryan still has his chiropractor business in Miami.

On the Dr. ABS Healthcast podcast, Rachel and Bryan opened up about their decision to live apart much of the time while they work on their own careers.

"I didn't move to L.A. because I just love the city," Rachel explained in a clip Bryan posted on Instagram. "You're focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I am here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we're doing this to eventually bring ourselves together. We have a timeline for ourselves. We know where we're going, we know where we're headed, and we know what we're trying to build as Abasolos."