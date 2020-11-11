50 Fascinating Facts About People's Choice Awards Icon Jennifer Lopez

She's so much more than just Jenny from the block.

While Jennifer Lopez has been in the spotlight nearly her whole adult life, there are still some things that are not widely known about the star. She started her career as a backup dancer before parlaying that success into acting, singing and ultimately her own business ventures and work behind the camera.

She does it all, but there are still a few secrets and fun facts that most people probably aren't aware of. Luckily, we've done our fair share of Internet sleuthing and social media stalking to compile this wild list of things you probably had no idea about J.Lo.

For starters, do you know how many siblings she has? How about the fact that her first entertainment gig ever was all the way in Japan!

Before E! honors Lopez with the Icon Award at the 2020 People's Choice Awards this Sunday, we've rounded up the 50 most mind-blowing and enlightening facts about the legendary entertainer.