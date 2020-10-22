Cheryl Burke Relives the Celebrity Injuries She Caused on Dancing with the Stars

Ballroom dancing may be an extreme sport, according to Cheryl Burke.

During an Oct. 21 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the professional dancer took a trip down memory lane and recalled all the celebrity dance partners she accidentally injured on Dancing with the Stars.

"I wouldn't take full responsibility, but I am definitely taking some. Ray Lewis was my partner last season. First football player to ever get injured, my fault," she laughed. "Then we had Tom Delay. I danced with, fractured both his feet. Cristián de la Fuente—I broke his arm live on television when we did the samba and at the very end we had this dip and I feel my head just crash to the dance floor. And Tom Bergernon at the time had to cut to commercial because he broke his arm."

Host Kelly Clarkson nervously laughed as she pointed out, "I don't think that you're the best person to promote yourself as a dance partner" to which Cheryl agreed, "Probably not, but that's okay, that's alright. I'm just saying, ‘caution.'"