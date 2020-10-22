Gwyneth Paltrow Describes Daughter Apple's "Sense of Entitlement" as "Beautiful"

Related : Gwyneth Paltrow Embarrasses Apple With Unapproved Selfie

When it comes to gender equality, Gwyneth Paltrow foresees some major change for her daughter's generation.

During an interview with Adobe's Chief Marketing Officer Ann Lewnes, the Oscar winner was discussing the progress of representation in Hollywood when she reflected on the behavior she sees in her 16-year-old firstborn, Apple Martin, and her teenage friends. "By the time my daughter is in the workforce," Paltrow said, "those girls are not going to stand for it."

"When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered," the actress continued. "They have—and I mean this word in the best possible way—they have a sense of entitlement that's beautiful. It's not spoiled."

Elaborating on her use of the word "entitlement," Paltrow explained how her daughter's generation of young women unapologetically demand equality. "It's like, 'No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get, too,'" she said. "I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together."