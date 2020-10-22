All the Must-See Candid Moments From the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Related : 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

It was one of country music's biggest nights—and it was as star-studded as ever.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the annual CMT Music Awards unfolded once again, only this time—it was in the midst of a pandemic. Nevertheless, like many of the award ceremonies to take place this year, the show went on in a new way with performers taking to the outdoors to serenade fans with their hits of the year.

The awards were still won, the acceptance speeches made and the glamorous fashions seen. With Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde at the helm as co-hosts, the show went off without a hitch as many big-name celebrities popped up on-screen (some with a martini in hand) throughout the night in honor of the musical event.

And, with so much going on, there were also no shortage of beloved candid moments as the cameras captured the stars every step of the way.