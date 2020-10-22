KIM TURNS 40

WATCH HER MOST ICONIC KUWTK MOMENTS EVER!
Kim KardashianPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See Sarah Hyland, Kelsea Ballerini and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Mickey Guyton, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen and Karen Fairchild were a few of the other artists to turn heads at the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Scroll on to see their looks.

By Elyse Dupre 22 Oct, 2020 12:24 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesCMT Awards
Related: 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

Oh, what a night!

The 2020 CMT Music Awards took place on Wednesday, Oct. 21. And while the event was certainly different this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, "Country's Best Night Out" still brought out some of the best in fashion to Nashville.

From the gorgeous gowns to the super stylish suits, there were tons of memorable looks throughout the night. And, as always, there were some absolutely amazing boots.

Carrie Underwood was the big winner of the night when it came to the actual awards. She took home two trophies, including the coveted top prize of Video of the Year. But when it came to choosing a best dressed winner, there were too many fabulous fashions to pick just one.

So, E! News is rounding up a few of the very best looks from the night and breaking down the artists' designer duds. Ready to see the outstanding outfits? Then, check out the gallery below. 

photos
Carrie Underwood's Best CMT Music Awards Looks of All Time

And if you need a refresher on the winners, check out the list here.

Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Mickey Guyton

The "Heaven Down Here" star is one fashionable mother-to-be. Guyton, who is pregnant with her first child, stunned in Cavanagh Baker's Swarovski Crystal dress.

Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Kane Brown

The singer and host suited up for the big event (check out the detail on that lapel) and added a touch of bling to finish off the look.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Gabby Barrett

The American Idol alum, who is expecting her first child with Cade Foehner, dazzled in an all-black look by Norma Kamali and The Blonds. She accessorized her ensemble with Steve Madden shoes and Ettika jewelry.

Rich Fury/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Sarah Hyland

The host and Modern Family star rocked a fabulous fuchsia one-shoulder mini dress with a pleated train by Greta Constantine.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for CMT
Sarah Hyland

The actress then did a quick outfit change and decided to go for the gold with this Galvan London number.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Karen Fairchild

The Little Big Town star wore a beautiful, long-sleeved dress by Alexandre Vauthier.

Kevin Winter/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Kelsea Ballerini

The "Peter Pan" artist sparkled in this vintage Tom Ford dress.

John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Jimmie Allen

The artist brought his fashion A-game with this blinged-out coat.

Trending Stories

1

Noah Cyrus' CMT Awards Look Is the Outfit You Need to See to Believe

2

See Every Star at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

3

Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Honor Coyote Ugly at CMT Awards

4

See Jonathan Lipnicki and More Former Child Actors All Grown Up

5

Mark Ruffalo & Robert Downey Jr. Rebut Chris Pratt's Worst Chris Label