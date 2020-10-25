QVC's Free Shipping Day Is Here! 10 Deals to Buy Now

Kim KardashianPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Attention QVC shoppers: Today is the day to buy!

With close to two months until Christmas, it's time to start shopping for must-have holiday gifts and everyone on your list. Fortunately, QVC is here to give you that extra push with a surprise Free Shipping Day. 

That's correct! The shopping network has thousands upon thousands of products online that can ship for free. The only catch is you have to press buy by Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. PST.

From beauty products and fashion to electronics and kitchenware, there's no excuse to delay that special purchase any longer. Go to QVC's site now and keep scrolling below to see some of our gift picks. 

Koolaburra by UGG Suede Mini Boots—Koola

Yes, UGGs are available at QVC! Whether you're lounging indoors or stepping out for some fall fun, these suede mini boots have a soft lining that will keep your feet cozy and warm. 

$75
QVC

Ninja 4-qt Air Fryer with Removable Multi-Layer Rack

Cooking in your kitchen will never be the same once you pick up Ninja's air fryer. Its wide temperature range allows you to broil, roast, bake, air fry, reheat and dehydrate a range of classic family dishes. 

$119
$100
QVC

Beekman 1802 3-Piece Goat Milk Lip Balm Gift Collection

One $20 bill can allow you to experience one of QVC's most beloved skincare brands. Clean beauty fans love these lip balms in special edition Shine Bright gift packaging. 

$20
QVC

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Chime & Ring Assist

With the Ring Video Doorbell 3, you'll be able to see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere using its two-way audio. Plus, easily customizable motion-detection zones can tell you what's happening in key areas of your house. Sleep tight with this beloved tech item. 

$219
QVC

Poo-Pourri Set of (5) 2-oz Deodorizers with Velvet Santa Sack

If your bathroom hasn't experienced the sweet scents of Poo-Pourri, now is the time. Santa's sack is packed with deodorizers like vanilla mint and original citrus to keep everyone's potty experience a pleasant one. Plus, this set is exclusive to QVC.

$36
$33
QVC

Apple AirPods with Charging Case and Accessories

Thanks to QVC, shoppers can purchases Apple AirPods with the most helpful accessories in one purchase. This bundle comes with ear tips, a sidekick holder and a silicone sleeve with carabiner.

$240
$200
QVC

Martha Stewart 5' Frosted Glitter Tree

From bedding and holiday decor to wine and fashion, Martha Stewart has it all at QVC. Her new glitter trees just arrived and we're in awe of the decoration filled with 250 warm white incandescent lights. 

$303
$275
QVC

Ali & Mally x Peace Love World Tie-Dye or Solid Sweatshirt

Before the winter season begins, shop your favorite QVC fashion designers including Peace Love World. This sweatshirt features positive mantras like "Trust Your Journey" and "Blessed Mama." 

$50
QVC

KitchenAid 4.5-qt 300W Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge

Batter up and take your baking game to the next level with this KitchenAid countertop companion. This stand mixer's 300W motor helps you field all your favorite recipes with ease, while 10-speed control lets you whip, knead and mix with less elbow grease. 

$299
QVC

70th Anniversary Dancing Snoopy Plush

Calling all Peanuts lovers! This Snoopy plush, exclusive to QVC through Dec. 1, dances and plays the 26-second theme song with a press of his hand. Kids of all ages will love this under the Christmas tree. 

$33
QVC

