Enrique Iglesias Accepts Top Latin Artist of All Time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Enrique Iglesias was honored with the Top Latin Artist of All Time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. While he didn't prepare a speech, he spoke from the heart.

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards are officially in full effect!

While many shows have gone completely virtual or mixed in pre-recordings, the Billboard Latin Music Awards did things very differently. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the annual ceremony had a live-audience (with people wearing masks, of course) and in-person performances and presenters. Being held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., it proved to be one unforgettable night.

Making it more memorable? Enrique Iglesias was honored with the Top Latin Artist of All Time.

Presenting the star with the esteemed award, Pitbull raved, "He's a writer, composer, singer, performer. He's a living legend and it's a true honor to call him my friend and my dog. He is music."

While the "Tonight" singer admitted he didn't prepare a speech, he let the words flow from his heart. "If I get confused, I'm sorry," Enrique began in Spanish, which has been translated to English. "But I want to thank the Billboard Latin Music Awards for an incredible award."

"I want to thank my friend Pitbull," he continued. "I want everyone who is here tonight to have a good time. I also want to tell all of my fans thank you for everything in the passage of my career. I miss you so much, and to all of you who are watching from home, take care."

Given Enrique's impressive career, which has spanned for over 25 years, it's no surprise he was awarded the Top Latin Artist of All Time. In fact, he holds the title for the most-awarded artist in the history of the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

He has earned 47 awards from the annual event. Plus, it's no secret he's sold more than 180 million albums.

Watch the star's full speech in the video above!

For more updates on the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, E! News has you covered. Click here to see the complete winners list, OMG moments and more.

