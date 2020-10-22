Bachelor Nation's DeAnna Pappas Reveals Her Living Room Makeover Perfect for Virtual Learning

Related : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

DeAnna Pappas' living room dreams have come true.

For the longest time, the Bachelor Nation member envisioned a space that was both functional and comfortable. When the coronavirus pandemic forced her family to stay home and practice virtual learning for school, the 38-year-old knew it was the perfect time to make a change.

Between new couches, kids desks and a few personal touches, DeAnna transformed her space into a place she can't help but admire.

"I truly love how our living room turned out!" she wrote in her blog. "I would not describe myself as having an eye for design, but I think I did pretty good! I love all the colors, the new couch, and the kids learning area! And to think, this all started on a whim...thinking I was only purchasing a new couch."

ABC's former Bachelorette added, "I guess I'll be adding Interior Designer to my resume."