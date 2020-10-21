iCarly Star Nathan Kress and Wife London Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Prepare to feel old, because the iCarly family is growing!

Nathan Kress, who played Freddie Benson in the Nickelodeon series, revealed he and wife London Elise Moore are expecting their second baby. The couple shared the exciting news and a family portrait on their respective Instagrams. "Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl #2 is well on the way!!" He wrote, "After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far."

Nathan added, "Yet another reason to be excited for 2021!!!"

He and London previously welcomed their first daughter, Rosie Carolyn Kress, just days before Christmas in 2017. The new dad said at the time, "Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!"

On Rosie's second birthday, Nathan reflected on fatherhood and the little girl she's become, writing in part on Instagram, "You are a walking (sorry, sprinting), talking, singing, POWERHOUSE of a human being. You are impossibly energetic, as spirited as the day is long, and your infectious personality charms every single person you meet."