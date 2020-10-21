Shonda Rhimes Reveals the Disneyland Debacle That Made Her Leave ABC for Netflix

Shonda Rhimes is revealing new details about her ABC departure.

In August 2017, the beloved television producer and writer shocked the world of entertainment when she announced her Shondaland production company was moving to Netflix. Now, she's opening up about her decision to leave ABC, the place she called home for nearly 15 years.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its October issue, the Emmy winner explained the limitations of network TV and its overwhelming pace, saying, "I felt like I was dying... Like I'd been pushing the same ball up the same hill in the exact same way for a really long time."

That wasn't the only thing pushing her towards Netflix, where she struck up a multi-year deal with the streaming service. The Grey's Anatomy creator revealed the unexpected incident that made her ABC departure less difficult. According to Shonda, the straw that broke the camel's back was a debacle over a Disneyland pass.