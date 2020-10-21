The Bachelorette Was So Awkward and We Have So Many Questions

It's hard to tell what went the most awry during tonight's episode of The Bachelorette. Was Clare Crawley frustrating or completely killing it? Were all of the men very irritating or in the right? Was strip dodgeball generally humiliating or only humiliating for the guys who lost every round?

One thing we do know is that we don't blame Clare for having her eye on one guy and just sort of giving up on all the rest, because no one else really even seems like they're that into her.

Was Blake Moynes really that upset that he specifically didn't get time with Clare, or was he just feeling like a sore loser after the dodgeball game? And why did he get a rose after Clare actively pushed away his advances?

We can definitely imagine that Brandon thought he was going into that convo with Clare all smooth, telling her he was so thrilled that she in particular was the Bachelorette because she's "obviously so beautiful." He was fully caught off guard when "You're from Sacramento" wasn't an acceptable second reason to be into her, but he really set himself up for failure (and for being sent home) all on his own with this one.