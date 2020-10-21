Shop Rashida Jones' Southern California-Inspired Away Luggage Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Rashida Jones' new collab with Away luggage is inspired by the destination we'd most like to visit: Ojai, California.
The collection's canvas and vegan leather materials pay homage to the natural beauty of this picturesque Southern California valley town where Jones owns a home. The line includes a suitcase in two limited edition hues, a duffle bag, belt bag, tablet case and packing cubes. Shop them all below!
The Carry-On
This suitcase comes in four sizes and two limited-edition colorways: blue to brown ombré (seen here) and copper. It has an interior organization system and 360 degree spinner wheels.
The Duffle
This canvas duffle with a vegan leather trim conveniently secures to any Away suitcase. It has an interior organization system as well.
The Belt Bag
This canvas belt bag with a vegan leather trim and tassel charm has removable pouches so you can style it in several different ways. It can be worn around the waist as a fanny pack or cross body.
The Tablet Case
This canvas tablet case has a vegan leather handle for easy carrying and an interior organization system with a card slot, pen holders and more. It also comes with a removable vegan leather pouch.
The Insider Packing Cubes
These water-resistant packing cubes have a mesh top so you can see what's inside. This set includes four cubes in different sizes and they work with your Away suitcase's compression system.
