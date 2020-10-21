Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Shout Outs From Her Family Will Make You Laugh & Cry

A milestone birthday.

Today, Oct. 21 marks Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday. In honor of this milestone birthday, Kim's loved ones, including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, paid tribute to the KKW Beauty boss with video messages.

In typical Kardashian fashion, some of the messages were tear-jerking and others had us laughing out loud. Case in point: Kourtney dubbed herself the "most exciting to look at" as she welcomed Kim "to the 40 club."

"Just kidding! But that just had to be a part of this video, obviously," she quipped after referencing their famous fight from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I am so blessed that I've gotten to walk through this life with you by my side—to boss around."

As she continued, Kourtney joked that the tables have turned as Kim "has taken over as the boss."

The Poosh founder concluded, "I love you. I'm so proud of you for everything that you've done, for the mother that you are and the amazing businesses that you run, and I don't know how you do it all."