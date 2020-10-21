Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic KUWTK Moments Ever

Truth be told, there would be no Keeping Up With the Kardashians if it weren't for Kim Kardashian!

The businesswoman and social media influencer has been a permanent fixture on television screens everywhere since 2007, and while it's heartbreaking that the hit series will end in 2021 after seasons 19 and 20, there's no better time to look back at all of Kim's most iconic moments on the show.

Oh, and not to mention, today is Kim's 40th birthday!

In honor of the milestone occasion, we're reminiscing on everything from the time Kim threw Kris Jenner's cell phone over the balcony—and subsequently issued one of the most meme-worthy phrases ever, "It's what she deserves,"—to all of Kim's legendary crying faces that her sister Kourtney Kardashian loves to tease her about.

Of course, there's no forgetting equally iconic moments like Kim's selfie sesh while Khloe Kardashian was on the way to jail, or the Bora Bora earring incident.