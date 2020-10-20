Hoda Kotb Gives an Update on Postponed Wedding to Joel Schiffman

A wedding update.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20's all-new Daily Pop, Hoda Kotb stopped by to discuss everything from her new book, This Just Speaks to Me, to her kids to her postponed wedding. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hoda and fiancé Joel Schiffman were forced to postpone their wedding.

According to the TV personality, her nuptials should've been a month from now in a tropical destination.

She relayed to E!'s Carissa Culiner, "We were supposed to have it a month from right now. I mean, that was our big master plan, Joel and me. And we were going to do it at a tropical destination and then we decided we were going to wait."

However, as the pandemic continues, Hoda revealed she's now contemplating a small wedding.

"Who knows when people are going to be flying or feel comfortable flying?" she continued. "So, I thought, 'Is that a good idea or should we just maybe do a small wedding?' So, we may."