Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Expecting Baby No. 2: Inside the Shameless Cast's Love Lives

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin's family is about to get a little bigger. The Shameless star and the Derailed actress are expecting their second child.

Addison, 29, announced the news on Oct. 18 by posting a few pictures of the couple in honor of their first wedding anniversary. The first sweet snapshot showed the couple smiling from ear to ear while posing with their daughter Ezer Billie White, who turned 2 years old on Oct. 20. Addison also cradled her baby bump and wore a sticker on her belly that featured the words "Happy Birthday Ezer" with a picture of Big Bird. The second photo showed the proud parents on their wedding day back in 2019.

"Well, the difference a year makes," Addison wrote on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words."

In the comments section, Jeremy, also 29, added "I love my babies!"