Billboard Music AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Expecting Baby No. 2: Inside the Shameless Cast's Love Lives

Addison Timlin announced she's expecting her second child with Jeremy Allen White. Learn more about the Shameless stars' love lives.

By Elyse Dupre 20 Oct, 2020 7:34 PMTags
PregnanciesCelebritiesShameless
Jeremy Allen White and Addison TimlinInstagram

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin's family is about to get a little bigger. The Shameless star and the Derailed actress are expecting their second child. 

Addison, 29, announced the news on Oct. 18 by posting a few pictures of the couple in honor of their first wedding anniversary. The first sweet snapshot showed the couple smiling from ear to ear while posing with their daughter Ezer Billie White, who turned 2 years old on Oct. 20. Addison also cradled her baby bump and wore a sticker on her belly that featured the words "Happy Birthday Ezer" with a picture of Big Bird. The second photo showed the proud parents on their wedding day back in 2019.

"Well, the difference a year makes," Addison wrote on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words."

In the comments section, Jeremy, also 29, added "I love my babies!"

photos
Shameless Cast Then and Now

Several of his Shameless co-stars sent congratulatory messages—including Emma Kenney, who left a series of heart-eye emojis, and Shanola Hampton, who wrote, "Love y'all so much!!!!!"

To learn more about Jeremy and his castmates' love lives, check out the gallery below.

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Bombshells from Matthew McConaughey's Memoir

2

See Scott Disick's Cheeky Comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

3

Naked and Afraid’s Brandon Pope Charged With Voyeurism

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Peabody
Emmy Rossum (Fiona Gallagher)

The actress, who left after season 9, and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail have been married since 2017. The couple began dating in 2013 after she was cast in his first full-length film, Comet

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Backstage Creations
William H. Macy (Frank Gallagher)

William and actress Felicity Huffman have been married since 1997 and share two daughters, Sophia Grace and Georgia Grace.

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
Jeremy Allen White (Lip Gallagher)

The actor and his wife Addison Timlin, who starred together in the 2008 film Afterschool, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in Oct. 2018. They are expecting their second child.

Andrew Chin/Getty Images
Cameron Monaghan (Ian Gallagher)

The actor, who plays a gay man and leading LGBTQ activist on the Showtime series, and Disney Channel actress Peyton List, who acted alongside Monaghan in the 2018 film Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, sparked romance rumors in fall 2017 when they were photographed at Disneyland together. In early 2019, E! News exclusively reported the pair had called it quits. He was previously linked to Shameless co-star Ruby Modine.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Noel Fisher (Mickey Milkovich)

The actor, who plays Ian's longtime love on the show and tied the knot in season 10, has been married to actress Layla Alizada since 2017. The two starred together on the series Godiva's more than a decade earlier.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Steve Howey (Kevin "Kev" Ball)

The actor and wife Sarah Shahi wed in 2009 but split in the summer of 2020. They share eldest son William Wolf and a younger twin son and daughter, Violet Moon and Knox Blue

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Shanola Hampton (Veronica "V" Fisher)

The actress has been married to producer Daren Dukes since 2000 and they have two children, daughter Cai MyAnna and son Daren O.C.

Instagram
Ethan Cutkosky (Carl Gallagher)

The actor has been with girlfriend Brielle Barbusca for a few years.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Joan Cusack (Sheila Jackson)

The actress, who left after season 5, has been married to Richard Burke since 1996. The two share two adult sons, Dylan and Miles. (The four are pictured at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmys.)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Laura Slade Wiggins (Karen Jackson)

The actress, who played Lip's girlfriend and left the Showtimes series in season 3, married studio stuntman Kyle Weishaar in June 2018.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Richard Flood (Ford Kellogg)

The Irish actor, who played Fiona's boyfriend, and Italian actress Gabriella Pession have been married since 2016. They have one child, son Giulio.

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Bombshells from Matthew McConaughey's Memoir

2

See Scott Disick's Cheeky Comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

3

Naked and Afraid’s Brandon Pope Charged With Voyeurism

4

Shawn Mendes Says "All" of His Songs Are About Camila Cabello

5

Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Claiming Fans Were "Harassing" Offset