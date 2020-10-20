Younger's Sutton Foster Weighs in on the Team Charles Vs. Team Josh Debate

Forget about the boy(s).
On Tuesday, Oct. 20's all-new Daily Pop, Sutton Foster caught up with E!'s Carissa Culiner and teased what's to come for Younger's seventh season. Specifically, Sutton weighed in on Younger's famous love triangle.
"I'm so excited to get back to the world of Younger," the Broadway and TV star shared. "I've just missed it. I'm looking forward to stepping back into Liza's shoes and being able to be with all of these people that I've grown to love so much over the last six years.
As fans of the show may know, the TV Land hit was slated to begin shooting its latest season in New York City in early 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Younger didn't start filming the new season until this month.
For Younger fans, this has been brutal as season six ended on a cliffhanger.
Without giving any spoilers away, the cliffhanger had to do with Sutton's character Liza and the two dashing men in her life, Charles (played by Peter Hermann) and Josh (played by Nico Tortorella).
Sutton's stance on Liza's love triangle? She's neither Team Charles nor Team Josh.
"It's such a hard question. I'll say Team Liza," Sutton added. "Like, I do believe that she…I just want her to feel like she has a sense of herself and her career and feels empowered on her own. So, I think I'd like to see that."
In regard to her on-screen BFF Hilary Duff, Sutton revealed they're just as close off screen. According to Sutton, she and Hilary enjoyed some quality time after season six wrapped last year.
"My family spent about two months in Los Angeles. And so, Hilary and I had play dates with our girls and exercise together," she recalled. "And then, I was at Hilary's wedding when she got married in December of last year. And then, we text all the time."
For all of this and more, including how to make Sutton's Cookie Monster-approved smoothie bowl, watch the full interview above.