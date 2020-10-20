Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Teases Big Bridal Decision Ahead of Tarek El Moussa Wedding

So many dresses, so little time!

Heather Rae Young took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 19 to give her fans a sneak peek at some of the gorgeous gowns she's considering for her wedding rehearsal.

"I've been rehearsal dress shopping!" the Selling Sunset star wrote on the social network. "Trying to find the perfect one that fits my personality."

The real estate agent noted she wanted her fiancé Tarek El Moussa to choose what he wanted to see her in on their "special night" before they say "I do." It looks like there are several options, too. In the photos, Heather modeled a short dress with a long train and beaded belt, a one-sleeve ensemble with mixed fabrics and a hint of sparkle, and a flowy, V-neck number.

But did any of these looks actually make the cut? "These 3 are stunning," she wrote, "but they may or may not be the…one he chose. Out of these 3 which one would you choose for me? Or none of these? And if so what do you see me in? Something flirty and short or long and elegant?"