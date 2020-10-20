Kristen Bell Hilariously Celebrates Anniversary of Forgetting Her and Dax Shepard's Wedding Anniversary

That special occasion has arrived for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard—just don't ask them when.
October marks the month of the couple's wedding anniversary and this time around, they're celebrating seven years of marriage. Except, they missed the actual day. Not to fret—Bell had the perfect rebound for honoring their milestone day.
"Well, it's that time of year again," she wrote in an Oct. 19 Instagram post. "The anniversary of the day each year when we say to each other 'wasn't our anniversary last week at some point?'"
She concluded, "I love you, @daxshepard, and I always will."
The two unforgettably tied the knot at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office—a reported spontaneous decision—after going to get a marriage license.
Meanwhile, it's not uncommon for the couple to forget their actual anniversary date. In 2019, Bell even mistakenly said they were celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary when it was actually their sixth.
"We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant."
"To get to wake up next to someone," she continued, "who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us."
The wife and husband, who share two daughters together, have proven their dedication to hard work over the years, most recently after Shepard's relapse following 16 years of sobriety.
"I will continue to stand by him," she told Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview, "because he's very, very worth it."
In honor of their anniversary, take a stroll down memory lane with the pair and revisit their romance with E!'s gallery below!