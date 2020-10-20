Billboard Music AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Coach's New Men's Outerwear Collection Is NYC Street Style at Its Best

Searching for a splurge-worthy holiday gift for that special guy? Look no further than Coach's line for men, curated by BMX star Nigel Sylvester and top stylist Bloody Osiris.

By Beth Sobol 20 Oct, 2020 1:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Coach x Nigel Sylvester and Blood OsirisJoshua Kissi/Coach

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to men's fashion, no one has a better handle on mixing comfort and style better than top trendsetters Nigel Sylvester from the BMX world and fashion fixture Bloody Osiris. Coach tapped both to partner with on the label's new men's fall outerwear line.

Titled A New York Story, the collection, shot by photographer Joshua Kissi, gives us a glimpse into each man's hometown origins. Sylvester's was shot in Queens while Osiris' was shot in Harlem.

Joshua Kissi/Coach

"I have never wavered from who I am," says Osiris. "I go through life being myself. And New York City is the epicenter of style. It's just something we're born with."

"It was important to me to share this opportunity with Coach to uplift individuals from my community who are striving to better themselves and their families," adds Sylvester.

So if you're searching for a splurge-worthy holiday gift for that special guy, look no further. Osiris and Sylvester share their fave pieces from the collection below.

Oh Snap! Score 60% Off the Coach x Marvel Collection Now

Coach Leather Moto Jacket

"It brings me back to the that Lil' Wayne era," Osiris says of this classic jacket. "He was taking inspiration from Harlem."

$1,250
Coach

Coach Leather Puffer Coat

This puffer is guaranteed to keep him stylish and super warm in the chilliest of weather.

$1,600
Coach

Coach Cityscape Crewneck Sweater

"I knew I had to take it back home," Osiris says of this sweater. His entire campaign was shot in his hometown New York neighborhood.

$425
Coach

Coach Reversible Shearling Hoodie

Inspired by cold New York City nights, this reversible coat will keep you warm wherever you are.

$2,200
Coach

Coach Leather Trucker Jacket

"Wearing leather," says Osiris, "makes me feel like a rock star." We so agree!

$995
$398
Coach

Up next, get in formation for Beyoncé's second Adidas x Ivy Park drop. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

