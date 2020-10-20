40+ Times Kim Kardashian Won the Red Carpet

From stylist to shapewear designer.
It's safe to say that Kim Kardashian has always had her pulse on what's fashionable. In the early '00s, the SKIMS mogul helped make velour tracksuits cool—and, in actuality, is still doing so.
Last week, Kim stepped out with longtime friend Paris Hilton to promote her newest collection of velour tracksuits for SKIMS. As E! readers may recall, back in the day, the two moguls often twinned in Juicy Couture tracksuits and Louis Vuitton handbags.
Tracksuits aside, Kim's ever-changing style often sets the tone for what's fashionable. Whether she's rocking vintage Thierry Mugler or a custom Versace gown, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star always looks stunning on a red carpet.
There's no denying it, Kim Kardashian is a style icon. (We mean, we didn't all just start wearing biker shorts and neutral tones out of nowhere.)
Don't forget, Kim is also nominated for Style Star of 2020 at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.
With Kim's 40th birthday just around the corner—on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to be exact—we've compiled the 40 plus times the KKW Beauty boss has dominated a red carpet.
We're talking everything from her 2019 People's Choice Awards look to her jaw-dropping 2015 Grammys number.
For Kim's best looks to date, be sure to scroll through the images below!
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Kim's memorable fashion moments:
Happy birthday, Kim!
