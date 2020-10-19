Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Learning She Was Pregnant at 16 After Auditioning for Twilight

Somewhere in an alternate universe, Jamie Lynn Spears and Lily Collins are starring in Twilight.
Jamie Lynn just revealed in an Oct. 19 interview that when she was 16 years old, her managers begged her to audition for the vampire film.
"They had to force me. Force me," she told Nylon. "I remember just thinking like, ‘Y'all are insane. I'm not playing a vampire. That is so stupid. Why would I do that?' But I went and read for that role."
If that wasn't enough to shock Twihards, the Zoey 101 star added, "I remember sitting in this little room, and I think Lily Collins was there, and I felt so sick. Little did I know, I was pregnant."
Jamie Lynn went on to have her daughter, Maddie, who is now 12 years old. The 29-year-old actress later welcomed daughter Ivey in 2018 with husband Jamie Watson.
Lily would go on to score the lead in another teen fantasy film, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and break the Internet with her age-defying role in Emily in Paris (and there's some hope it will be back for a second season).
As for Twilight? The little-known indie film series made more than $3.3 billion at the box office and launched the careers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.
This is all too trippy.
And adding to our raging nostalgia, Jamie Lynn is now focusing her attention back on Zoey 101 in time for a TBD reboot of the Nickelodeon show, which premiered in 2005.
She announced that she will release a new version of the show's theme song, "Follow Me (Zoey 101)," which she recorded with big sister Britney Spears. The song is expected to debut on Oct. 25 at Jamie Lynn's livestream event and cast reunion, dubbed "The Follow Me (Zoey 101) Experience - The Legacy Continues." (Tickets are $20).
Her fresh remix will be "reminiscent of that time, but also the modern Zoey," she said. "Who would Zoey be today? What would she sound like? This hits it right on the head, especially for where I'm going with everything. And not just for Zoey, but for me, too."
She teased the event with a clip on social media, featuring our fave cast members Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Chris Massey and Matthew Underwood, along with influencers JoJo Siwa, Dixie D'Amelio, Loren Gray, Gigi Gorgeous and more.
And this isn't the first time the cast has reunited in the recent past. Several Zoey 101 stars got together in July 2019 but Jamie Lynn was filming in Atlanta and couldn't make it.
The actress explained how the team then decided to reboot Zoey 101 after they threw an All That reunion this summer.
"All That was kind of just to test the waters, and then it was like, 'OK. It has to happen. This just has to happen,'" Jamie Lynn said. "That's when the conversations got serious."
She added, "Obviously we want to meet her as an adult now, and I do think it should be a show for young adults," continuing, "We want to connect with where people are today. The conversations that we're having right now are creative. ‘What is that story? What is the best way to meet Zoey today?' We don't want to just do it to do it. We want it to be good."
The show ended in 2008, and Jamie Lynn soon became pregnant with baby Maddie.
"I didn't become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that, but some of the episodes had not aired yet," the mom of two explained. "I think that there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, rightfully so, of, ‘Do we air these episodes?' But the show had already wrapped and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons. We were too old. It was done."
So she hid out in a gated house in the South during her pregnancy. Jamie Lynn recalled, "Everywhere I went in Mississippi for that whole nine months, there was always paparazzi on me everywhere I went. But I just knew that if I just stayed away from it long enough that I could give my child some sense of normalcy back in her life."
The All That alum said, "My ultimate thing is just continuing doing stuff that I love and that serves me and my family, and hopefully brings some happiness into the world, and for heaven's sake, gives those Zoey fans what they want."