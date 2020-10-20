Kelsea Ballerini's Most Honest Confessions Prove She's a Relatable Queen

When it comes to celebrities who keep it real online, Kelsea Ballerini may just be a legend.

While pop culture fans love her hits like "Miss Me More," "homecoming queen?" and "Peter Pan," the country music singer has also developed a large, loyal fan base on social media thanks to her honest and relatable posts.

One week, the 27-year-old is posing in a bathing suit she purchased from her local Target. The next week, she's documenting her "weekly date" to the Chick-fil-A drive thru. Spoiler alert: She loves the nuggets and waffle fries.

And while she may be nominated for multiple awards at the 2020 CMT Music Awards airing Wednesday, Oct. 21, this singer enjoys documenting her totally normal life for her fans. And guess what? The best may be yet to come.

"Sooooo y'all. aren't. ready. and neither am I," Kelsea shared on Twitter back on Oct. 12. "I Just—have some things I'm looking forward to sharing with you. I've been a safe but busy [bee]."

She added, "Some performances, some surprises. I need to go refill my teapot now, seems I've spilled."