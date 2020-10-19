How Savannah Guthrie Helped Perfect Kate McKinnon's Saturday Night Live Sketch

Savannah Guthrie is the MVP of Saturday night!

On the Oct. 17 episode of Saturday Night Live, fans witnessed a sketch titled "Dueling Town Halls Cold Open." In the segment, NBC put their unique twist on the recent town halls starring President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Many viewers were quick to applaud Kate McKinnon's impersonation of Guthrie, who interviewed Trump during the hour-long event. As it turns out, E! News has learned exclusive details into how the Today show co-host made McKinnon's sketch even more accurate.

"Typically, they'd have to find or make the suit that Savannah wore," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "They reached out to Savannah asking where it was from and she told them they could borrow it. Savannah lent her actual suit so that's what Kate wore in the skit."

"They are the exact same size!" the insider added. "Savannah sent over her suit by Friday night and the SNL team worked on the skit earlier that evening. They wanted to make sure to get it right and even copied Savannah's look down to her manicure."