Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Returns to Instagram With Son Josey's Hair Transformation

Josey Dorsey has a new 'do.
The 5-year-old child of Ryan Dorsey and the late Naya Rivera got a bit of a makeover on Sunday, Oct. 19 when his dad showed off the youngster's newly buzzed head. It was quite the hair change for Josey, who has been known to sport long curly locks.
"Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter," Ryan explained on Instagram. "Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. Happy Sunday. #keeppounding."
In the photos he posted, little Josey wore an adorable Batman face mask and also flashed the camera a smile. "Aww he is so cute and so big," one comment read. "Naya is proud of her baby boy."
It's been three months since Naya was pronounced dead at 33 years old after going missing while boating with Josey at Lake Piru in California. Her passing was later ruled an accidental drowning.
Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub previously shed light on what happened between Rivera and her beloved child in her final moments, revealing that Josey "described being helped into the boat by Naya."
Ayub said of the child, "He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."
"There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon," Ayub further explained. "We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."
Ryan's Instagram post marked his first since paying tribute to his ex-wife in July, telling readers, "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now."
The heartbroken dad further reflected on the remaining piece of Rivera: their child together. "I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for," he wrote. "I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us."