Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden Break Up 2 Years After Getting Engaged

It's over for Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden.

During the Oct. 19 episode of iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club, the 50-year-old actress confirmed she and the 37-year-old football player have called it quits.

"I haven't said it yet, but it didn't work out. You know what I mean?" Henson said. "And I tried. I was like, 'Therapy. Let's do the therapy thing.' But if you're both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you're taking it on yourself. And that's not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship. My happiness is not his responsibility and his happiness is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy to make each other happy."

The Empire star, who was part of a group discussion on trauma's impact on relationships, added that "when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it's never going to work."

"You have to show up, and, yes, you want to be understanding," she said. "But you can't lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself, but it's hard to do if the other person isn't doing that part either."