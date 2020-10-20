How Kelly Clarkson Is Putting the Pieces Back Together After Her Big Split

It's not as if we expected anything less than, you know, a moment like this. But when Kelly Clarkson took the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater Oct. 14, kicking off her third go-round hosting the Billboard Music Awards with a rendition of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" backed by percussionist Sheila E., a cappella group Pentatonix and a whole virtual choir of singers—my word it was moving.

It was, as she'd promised in an interview just a day earlier, the perfect respite from the seemingly inescapable negativity that 2020 has brought. "We're just honestly trying to give everybody something a little normal," Clarkson explained. "People are used to watching the Billboard Music Awards every year so we're trying to keep that coming for everybody and provide the escapism that we all desperately need."

While she allowed that there would be some obvious changes, talent performing to largely empty theaters becoming the norm in these days of coronavirus, "We're definitely going to be catering to the times a bit and we have a powerful message," she continued.