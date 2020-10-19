Zac Efron's Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Throws Him a Star-Studded Surprise Birthday Party

Did Zac Efron have a good birthday weekend with Vanessa Valladares? You can bet on it.

The actor turned 33 years old on Sunday, Oct. 18 and celebrated the major milestone with the model and a few of his pals at a party in Byron Bay, Australia. As the duo arrived to the festivities, paparazzi captured photos of Efron wearing a navy shirt, matching cap and light pants, while Valladares donned a light orange shirt, black dress and strappy white heels.

However, they weren't the only celebrities there. Radio host Kyle Sandilands also attended and shared a few names on the star-studded guest list during a recent episode of Kiis 1065's Kyle & Jackie O show. He said tennis star Pat Rafter was there, and The Daily Mail had pictures of the Hemsworth brothers' dad, Craig Hemsworth, walking in, as well. And while Sandilands guessed 25 to 30 people showed up to celebrate the High School Musical alum, he remained tight-lipped on the rest of the partygoers.

"I'm not going to go through every single person," he said, "but there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd."