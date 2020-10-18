Kanye West Speaks Out After Issa Rae Throws Shade at Him During SNL Sketch

Kanye West's "Heartless" is probably playing on repeat.

Why you might ask? The Jesus Is King rapper was briefly mentioned in a joke on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 17. Host Issa Rae put her comedic skills on full display, especially during the "Your Voice Chicago" sketch.

For the skit, the Insecure creator played a lawyer representative for the NAACP who was appearing on a morning talk show with Kenan Thompson as an anchor.

Issa quipped that she was "voting for everybody Black" when discussing the political candidates. The one-liner was a cheeky reference to her red carpet interview at the 2017 Emmy Awards when she said she was "rooting for everybody Black."

Continuing the sketch, the HBO star expressed, "For too long, our people's voices have not been heard. It's our duty to stand together and take our power back."

Towards the end, Issa then directed her comments towards the Yeezy designer and 2020 presidential hopeful. "When we come back, we'll talk about the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kanye West," Kenan's character added, with Issa chiming in, "Kanye? F him!"