Yolanda Hadid Shares New Photo Of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Yolanda Hadid is one proud Oma.
On Instagram Sunday, Oct. 18, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a picture of her first grandchild, the daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.
"My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," Yolanda wrote in the caption of a picture of her holding the tiny baby's hand. "she is an angel sent to us from above."
She concluded with a sweet message of gratitude towards her eldest daughter and her partner.
"Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma," Yolanda gushed. "I love every minute of it."
Gigi confirmed that she was expecting her first child in April on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following much speculation.
Of being pregnant while social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the model told Jimmy, "It's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."
Gigi spent much of her pregnancy on Yolanda's Pennsylvania farm before returning to New York City, where she was joined by Zayn and younger sister Bella Hadid.
"Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together," an insider shared with E! News in August. "They both are reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together. Things are going really smoothly and they are closer as a couple more than ever."
During Gigi's pregnancy, Yolanda shared how excited she was for the chapter ahead.
"I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently," the reality star said in an April interview with Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard. "But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."
Expect many more sweet grandma posts to come.