Max Ehrich Shows Off New Pic Of American Idol's Sonika Vaid Following Demi Lovato Split

Max Ehrich isn't "afraid" to take his rumored new romance to Instagram.

Less than a month after his very public split from fiancée Demi Lovato, the actor posted a photo of him FaceTiming Sonika Vaid, an American Idol alum Max was spotted out with in October.

Though Max didn't caption the pic, commenters were quick to call out the American Princess star.

One posted, "weren't you just engaged lol wtf," while another added, "So you got out of an engagement and post nonstop about Demi then date someone else? It's ok to be single and heal."

In an exclusive interview with E!, Sonika said that she and Max had only recently met at a "dinner with mutual friends."

"It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together," the singer, who finished in fifth place on season 15 of American Idol, shared in October. "We've just been hanging out since and having fun."