Max Ehrich Shows Off New Pic Of American Idol's Sonika Vaid Following Demi Lovato Split

Following a dramatic split with Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich showed off rumored girlfriend Sonika Vaid on social media.

Max Ehrich isn't "afraid" to take his rumored new romance to Instagram.

Less than a month after his very public split from fiancée Demi Lovato, the actor posted a photo of him FaceTiming Sonika Vaid, an American Idol alum Max was spotted out with in October. 

Though Max didn't caption the pic, commenters were quick to call out the American Princess star. 

One posted, "weren't you just engaged lol wtf," while another added, "So you got out of an engagement and post nonstop about Demi then date someone else? It's ok to be single and heal."

In an exclusive interview with E!, Sonika said that she and Max had only recently met at a "dinner with mutual friends." 

"It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together," the singer, who finished in fifth place on season 15 of American Idol, shared in October. "We've just been hanging out since and having fun."

Demi Lovato's Dating History

Max is also spending time post-split recording music. 

Instagram

He recently released the song "Afraid," the first track off a bigger music project. 

Of the track, Max told Billboard, "I recorded this song as I was falling in love. It speaks of all the emotions that I was going through at that time."

Max has come under fire from Demi's fans for posting about their breakup on social media. Paparazzi also snapped pics of him crying on the beach where he proposed to Demi back in July. 

"Demi wants no contact with Max at this point," a source told E! News. "She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him."

Now, it seems like Max may be moving on for real. 

