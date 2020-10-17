Billboard Music AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Rebel Wilson and Boyfriend Jacob Busch Seemingly Twin in Black-and-White Outfits

Rebel Wilson and her new boyfriend Jacob Busch posted yet another cute couple pic.

What's black and white, and adorable all over the globe? New couple Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch, apparently. 

On Friday, Oct. 16, Rebel posted a photo of her and her new man Jacob in the hallway of the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The couple wore black and white outfits that seemed very coordinated. Or, maybe these two are spending so much time together, their personal styles are starting to rub off!

One person who loved the photo was Jacob himself, who wrote in the comments, "I'm a lucky guy," followed by a heart emoji. 

Rebel and Jacob made their red carpet debut in September, when Rebel took the entrepreneur as her date to the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco. There, they hung out with stars like Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren, whom they even shared a helicopter ride with, per the Pitch Perfect star's Instagram. Later on the trip, Rebel and Jacob were seen hanging out on a boat. 

Last week, the Cats actress posted a pic to Instagram of her and Jacob on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, an image her Pitch Perfect co-star Alexis Knapp replied with lots of fire emojis. Rebel also shared an Instagram video of her and Jacob holding hands in the pool while on their vacation. 

Jacob is a philanthropist and heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, who recently launched his own brewing company called Son's Beers. Prior to his relationship with Rebel, he dated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof, whom he split from in 2017. Jacob and Rebel met through friends in Australia, according to Peopleand started dating when Rebel returned to Jacob's home of California.

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source told People in September of the couple. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

While they may not always match their clothes, these two seem like ideal travel partners. 

