Kelly Clarkson Recalls Signing an Autograph as Carrie Underwood for This Hilarious Reason

Kelly Clarkson just revealed how she handled a hilarious American Idol mix up.
On the Oct. 16 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer recalled a time when she was mistaken for another AI winner, country superstar Carrie Underwood. Speaking to guests Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines while playing the "I'm Awesome At Being Awkward," Kelly talked about a cringe-worthy fan interaction.
"This girl came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god, your song 'So Small' is one of my favorites,'" Kelly explained. "And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song 'So Small.' And then she said another song and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood.'"
Kelly added that even though she "looks nothing like Carrie Underwood," she obliged.
"I was so embarrassed for her that I just…She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood,'" she laughed. "I think that might be illegal!"
While Kelly and Carrie aren't exactly twins, they did both win American Idol and go on to be two of the reality competition's biggest success stories.
Kelly was the show's very first winner in 2002, while Carrie took home the ultimate prize in season four.
This isn't the first time Kelly admitted to being mistaken for Carrie.
"Seriously, I have been asked all the time or they'll be like, 'Oh my gosh, I love your song 'So Small.' And I'm like, 'I don't even know what that is,'" Kelly told guests Gabriel Iglesias and D'Arcy Carden on her talk show in 2019. "And then, I'll find out it's Carrie Underwood!"
Hopefully Kelly is speaking about the same confused fan, because she may need to start wearing a shirt that declares she's not a Carrie otherwise.