Everything We Know About You Season 3

Joe Goldberg is back on his bulls--t.

Season three of the Netflix hit You is on its way with a few new characters and likely many new reasons for both Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) to commit murders.

Season two debuted in December 2019 and ended up going in a direction we fully did not expect: Love, the new object of Joe's ill-advised affection, was secretly a murderer too. She was also pregnant with Joe's baby, and now the two of them are shacking up in a nice house on Love's family dime. That dime also pretty much erased all traces of an investigation into all those season two deaths, meaning she and Joe are free and clear to raise their baby daughter together in the suburbs.

But of course, Joe's not going to be content to just keep his eyes on one woman forever. He's already got his sights set on the neighbor, a book-loving sunbather who's married or at least engaged.